Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $17.90 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $128.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00085373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,967.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00388792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00700620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00544618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00168326 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,821,536 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

