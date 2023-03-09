Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 4.1%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.14 and last traded at $108.57. 1,267,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,132,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Etsy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

