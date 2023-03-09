European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.24. European Wax Center shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 132,691 shares trading hands.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 638,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 729,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

