Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.99 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and $4.59 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

