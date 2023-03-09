Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

