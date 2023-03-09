Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Evolus Stock Performance
EOLS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,978. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Transactions at Evolus
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.