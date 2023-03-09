Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,978. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

