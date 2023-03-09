Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser Sells 10,000 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

