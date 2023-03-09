Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 98,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 29,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. 5,025,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694,269. The company has a market capitalization of $450.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.