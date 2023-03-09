Family Firm Inc. Buys 2,472 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 289,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RING traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

