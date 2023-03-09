Family Firm Inc. Buys 399 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 359,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,957. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.