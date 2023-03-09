Family Firm Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 211,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,997. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

