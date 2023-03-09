Family Firm Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 816,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,078. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

