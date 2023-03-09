Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,009. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

