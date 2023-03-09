Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Murray R. Wise Buys 10,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 472,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.16 million, a P/E ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

