Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.22

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 288840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 367,954 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

