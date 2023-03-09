Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $51.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

