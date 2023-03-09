FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

FedEx stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.90. 252,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

