Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Inderjit Singh Buys 5,000 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh bought 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Fiducian Group Announces Dividend

Fiducian Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fiducian Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

