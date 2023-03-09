FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.47. FIGS shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 1,077,385 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

