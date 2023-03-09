Financial Analysis: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56 AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $6.89, suggesting a potential upside of 148.70%. AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.12%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Holley.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Holley has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18% AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holley and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 0.48 -$27.14 million $0.61 4.54 AEye $3.01 million 27.66 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -0.81

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Holley beats AEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

