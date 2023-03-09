First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 235 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $21.84 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
