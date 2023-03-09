First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.71 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.