First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.71 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.
About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
