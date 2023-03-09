First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$30.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.52.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$2.14 on Thursday, hitting C$27.85. 1,558,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,142. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

