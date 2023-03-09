First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,968 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,687,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $214.33 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.