First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $233.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.35.

FSLR stock opened at $214.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

