First Wave BioPharma’s (FWBI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 378.72% from the stock’s previous close.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 717,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $289.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

