Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

