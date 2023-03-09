Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.32. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 11,684 shares trading hands.

Five Star Senior Living Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.