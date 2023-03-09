Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 872 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.