Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 872 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of FIVN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Recommended Stories
