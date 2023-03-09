Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,717 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $593,714.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

About Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.