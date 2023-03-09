Forterra plc (LON:FORT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.10

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Forterra Stock Down 1.2 %

FORT opened at GBX 215.87 ($2.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.08. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

