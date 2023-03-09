Francis Davidson Buys 30,909 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CEO Francis Davidson purchased 30,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,684.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonder alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of Sonder stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53.

Sonder Price Performance

Sonder stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,336. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOND shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.