Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.