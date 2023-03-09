Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Trading Up 3%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 52,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 16,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

