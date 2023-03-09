Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

