Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 572,188 shares changing hands.

Fulcrum Utility Services Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

