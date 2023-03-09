Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.22 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.22 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
