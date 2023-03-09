FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 0.8% Higher

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.55). 10,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.51).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £434.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,387.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.95.

About FW Thorpe

(Get Rating)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.