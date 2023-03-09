Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

