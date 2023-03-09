Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS.
Genesco stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 595,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,071. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
