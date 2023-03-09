Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $834,526.42

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $834,526.42 and approximately $2.78 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

