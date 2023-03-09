GFL Environmental’s (GFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE:GFL traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.62.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

