Gilbert Harrison Sells 1,250 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.