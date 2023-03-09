Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

