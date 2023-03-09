Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) CIO Acquires $27,360.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

