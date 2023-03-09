Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 98,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 46,576 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

