GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMS Stock Up 0.7 %

GMS stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

