Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 12%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
About Goldsource Mines
Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
