Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Grange Resources Limited owns and operates integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; Pellet Plant project in Port Latta located to the northwest of Burnie; and Southdown magnetite project located in Western Australia.

