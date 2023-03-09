Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Grange Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Grange Resources Company Profile
