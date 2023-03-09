Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.07

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.21 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 22,753,213 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.23) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Greatland Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67.

Insider Activity at Greatland Gold

About Greatland Gold

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 5,600,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £448,000 ($538,720.54). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

